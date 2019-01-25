Click on ad for more info

By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Varsity Boys started the game on a 13-0 run and Austin Larson started 4-4 shooting, and the Lions never let up as they beat the Raiders 81-19. The Raiders struggled with turnovers and shooting all night, as the Lions extended their lead in every quarter. Austin Larson scored 35 and approached a quadruple-double, with 14 rebounds, 8 steals, and 6 assists. Drew Nelson-Crowell scored 14 with 11 rebounds, and Jackson Black scored 9 with 7 rebounds. The Lions, (4-0, 24-0) Lead the 5-Star league at the halfway point, while Burney (1-3, 7-11) sits at 4th in the five-team league. The Lions have a bye Friday before playing Los Molinos, the second place team, on the road next Tuesday.