Redding Christian Girls 2nd, Boys 4th at MTVL League Track Meet

By Wil Keeper,

Redding Christian Girls placed second in Wednesday’s MTVL League Track Meet Wednesday behind Biggs in the eight-team meet, while the boys placed 4th behind Biggs, Core Butte, and Providence Christian.

The boys, who were missing several athletes due to sickness, were led by Freshman Samuel Chiu, who finished 3rd in the 100 meters and 3rd in the 200 meters, and Junior Caleb Steffen, who finished 3rd in the shot put and 5th in the discus. Also scoring for the Lions boys was Freshman Taylor Brown, who was 2nd in the 3200 and 7th in the 1600.

For the Lions girls, senior Livi Lindsey won the 400, while Courtney Jones was 2nd in the 800 and 4th in the 200, and Sadie Alexander was 2nd in the 400 and 2nd in the 200. Emma Montague won the high jump at 4’ 4”, and had a pair of 3rd place finishes in the discus and shot put, while Grace Montague was 2nd in the Long Jump in 14’ 6”. The 4 x 100 relay team of Livi Lindsey, Grace Montague, Courtney Jones, and Sadie Alexander won in a time of 55.96, and the 4 x 400 relay team of Courtney Jones, Kylie Sloan, Grace Montague, and Kaylee Jones was 2nd in 5:18. Kaylee Jones won the shot put with a mark of 28’ 1”, and was 4th in the 100, and Kylie Sloan was 3rd in the 100 and 2nd in the 100 hurdles, where her time of 18.25 seconds was a school record. Moriah Willis completed the scoring for the Lions girls with a 4th place in the shot put, and a 5th place in the discus.

The Lions will have one final tune-up this Friday at the Gary Burton Invitational before they compete in their league championship next Thursday.