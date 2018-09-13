By Wil Keepers,

Redding Christian ran with eight other teams of the Mid Valley League Wednesday at Williams. Because many of the Lions athletes are still running JV, neither the boys nor the girls’ team had complete teams. Willows won the boys meet with 43 points over Colusa with 53, while Durham was the only complete girls’ team and won with 15 points.

Three Redding Christian boys ran varsity. Isaiah Van Denend won the 5 kilometers (3.1 mile) race in 18:48. Josh Checa was 11th in 20:58 and Sophomore Trevor Dore was 21st in 21:55 out of 49 boys in the race. The only varsity girl for the Lions was Leah Putnam. She finished 4th out of 22 competing athletes in 23:12. The girls’ individual winner was Alicia Murillo of Hamilton City, who won in a time of 22:25. The course was flat, but all on paved roads, leading to slower times than a trail run typically sees. The Lions top JV runners were Anika Dreidger, who finished 3rd out of 20 JV girls, and Josiah Van Denend, who finished 10th out of 22 JV boys.

The Lions will have another MVL League meet next week at Hamilton City, before attending their first invitational of the year.