By Wil Keeper,

Redding Christian Art Students collaborated with a local business to produce art celebrating the Redding area and its scenic beauty. Redding Christian Art Teacher Adam Moore approached Jatin Patel, owner of the Thunderbird Lodge Motel in downtown Redding last winter about a project where senior art students could produce art that would be displayed in his business.

Mr. Patel, is a second generation business owner, whose father Ramesh Patel bought the Thunderbird Motel in 1998, and sold it to his son in 2010. The family has been working hard to update

and improve the hotel, and he saw the proposal as an opportunity to support local art, add to the ambiance of his motel, and support the art program at Redding Christian School. He enthusiastically agreed and explained that what he wanted was work that would highlight local scenic beauty for his patrons, perhaps encouraging them to venture out and find all Redding has to offer, in addition to whatever business brought them to our community.

Mr. Moore, who has taught in Detroit and Chicago, prior to coming to Redding Christian, has seen in past and present positions that when local artists, local business, and schools work together, all can benefit, and the entire community can be enriched by their collaboration. The two seniors in Moore’s advanced art class—Taylor Keepers, and Marissa Hall chose sites around the Redding area and produced 24 small watercolors over the period of three months. The watercolors included—Sundial Bridge, Cascade Theater, Burney Falls, Turtle Bay Lorikeets, City Hall, and many others. The students sketched out, painted with watercolor, and then framed them in bamboo with cardboard backing, using recycled materials with a professional appearance. These works are on display in the commons area of the Thunderbird Lodge, located in downtown Redding.

The collaborative effort of school, local art, and local business was also enthusiastically supported by Agate Maruszewski, the curator, and manager of the Shasta County Arts Council, who did a video presentation of the project for local access public television. Mr. Patel was so pleased with the work, that he is looking for a grant to provide for a local artist to paint a mural on the side of his business. Many cities, such as Newport, Oregon use murals on businesses and public buildings to beautify their communities, support local art, and often promote local scenic sites, history, or industry. It would be hoped that projects like this could lead to others between local schools local artists, and local business and government.