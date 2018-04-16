The Redding Christian Softball team earned their first win of the season, beating Los Molinos 19-7. The biggest area of improvement for the team according to coach Paradis was greatly improved defense. With just 2 errors, the team was able to limit the offense of Los Molinos from getting on a roll.

Pitcher Emma Clark had five strikeouts, in a terrific effort. Livi Lindsey led the parade with 16 hits for the Lions, going 4-4 with a double and a triple and 2 RBIs. Calley Rupert went 3-5 and stole a base, Mayleah Soriano went 3-4, including a double, and Kaylee Jones went 2-4 with 2RBIs. The Lions scored at least a run in six of the seven innings and held the Bulldogs to just 1 run until the 6th inning. The Lions have evened their league record at 1-1 and are scheduled to next play home vs Mercy on Monday.