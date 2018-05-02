By Wil Keeper,

The Redding Christian Softball team dominated Los Molinos on the road Tuesday night, winning the game 19-2. Pitcher Emma Clark had eight strikeouts and gave up no earned runs. Coach Paradis emphasized that the defense was phenomenal this game, and with just two2 errors and only four hits given up, the defense, both pitching and fielding, indeed stood out as stellar.

On offense, the Lions were equally dominant. Every Lion who played got a hit, led by Livi Lindsey, who went 5-5 with two doubles, a home run, and five RBIs and Calley Rupert, who went 5-6 with two triples, and seven RBIs. Laynee Fox and Kaylee Jones both went 3-4, and Hannah Batten went 2-3, as the Lions got 21 hits, and 12 of their 19 runs were earned runs. This was one of the Lions best games on both sides of the ball according to coach Paradis.

Coach Paradis also said that Thursday is the last game of the season, at home against Chester at 4:00 pm, and will be Senior Night at RCS, where the Lions will honor their two seniors, Caroline Grigsby and Livi Lindsey. Thursday’s game will also give the Lions, currently 3-4 in 5-Star League and 3-7 overall, a chance to even their league record and end the season on a high note.