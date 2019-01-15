Click on ad for more info

By Wil Keepers,

There is no denying that the transition to Winter for soccer has been rough for the Redding Christian Lions. Sharing athletes with Basketball, competing in a larger division league, competing co-ed in a boys league, and only having one senior have all made it tough to compete. But Redding Christian got the monkey off their back last Thursday, scoring their first goals of the season to earn a 2-2 tie with Durham. The Lions scored their first goal of the season 21 minutes into the game on a penalty kick by senior Will Snider. Ryne Luaces played another terrific game in goal with 11 saves, and the Lions found themselves tied 1-1 at the half. They have trailed every match by at least 3 goals at halftime, so this was new territory, and the Lions played inspired defense throughout the second half to maintain the score. In addition to terrific defense, the Lions were finally able to move into the Trojans territory, and though they did not score from the field, they did get five shots on goal, one each by Manny Matos and Peter Mak, and 3 by Courtney Taff. At the 77:30 mark, near the end of the game, the Lions got another goal on another Will Snider penalty kick, and led 2-1. But with just over a minute left, the Trojans got a penalty kick on a confusing call and tied the game 2-2, where the score ended. On Monday, the Lions traveled to Williams, where they lost 3-0. This was another shutout loss, but was closer than most of them have been and shows the progress and growth the team is making. The Lions, whose record stands at 0-8-1, continue their season Tuesday hosting Winters and Thursday at Willows this week.