Photo by Nancy Steffen

Statistics Game Descriptions by Brian Steffen and Monica Standifer

Tulelake 28 Redding Christian 21

By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Lions lost a tough back and forth affair to the Tulelake Honkers Friday afternoon 28-21. Redding Christian (1-1, 2-3) kept exchanging leads, but in the end, couldn’t mount the necessary comeback.

Tulelake had a defensive strategy of keeping everything in front of them, limiting the Lions to short gains and making them drive the field with long slow plodding drives that they could eventually interrupt. The Lions averaged 4.8 yards per play, but take out a 45 yard pass for a touchdown, and none of their other pass plays went for more than 5 yards. Take out three 20 yard rushing plays, the Lions averaged under three yards per play. And apart from these four plays, the strategy worked.

The game was scoreless through the opening quarter, when near the end of the quarter, Josiah Van Denend got an interception, setting the Lions up in good field position. Early in the second, the Lions scored on a 15 yard Isaiah Van Denend touchdown run and led 7-0. But Tulelake continued grinding, mixing passes, wide runs, and runs up the middle effectively and keeping the Lions off balance. Two-second quarter touchdowns, and little Lion offense, and Redding Christian found themselves in a 14-7 hole approaching halftime. But near the end of the half, Van Denend connected with Karson Molter on a 45-yard touchdown, the longest play from scrimmage, and after Jonah Osborne hit the PAT, the game was tied at 14. In the last minute of the quarter, the Honkers were driving again, but an Anthony Guido interception maintained the tie.

In the second half, the Lions got a third interception, this one by sophomore Taylor Brown, and shortly thereafter, were in business in the red zone. After Isaiah Van Denend completed a 3-yard touchdown, the Lions led 21-14. But Tulelake cleaned up their errant passing and got down to business, and the Lions defenders struggled to tackle as the Honkers added two more touchdowns, one in the third and one in the 4th quarter to take the lead. The Lions had two interceptions in the second half and turned the ball over on downs for their last drive as they came up short.

Isaiah Van Denend went just 3-13 for 45 yards passing the ball with one touchdown, and rushed 26 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Karson Molter had three catches for 45 yards, and three rushes for ten yards. Sam Chiu ran twice for 22 yards, and that about summed up the 241 yards of offense for the Lions. On Defense, Clark Smith had ten tackles, Isaiah Van Denend and Sam Standifer had eight each, and Wyatt Hughes and Caleb Steffen each added seven. Standifer, Jake Rodrigues, and Ryne Luaces each added a sack, and the team had three interceptions.

The Lions play next Friday at Happy Camp. At 1-1 in league, playoffs are still possible, but the margin for error is less.