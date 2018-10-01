Redding Christian 54 Happy Camp 8

Photos by Michelle Bergeron, Stats by Monica Standifer

By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Lions came into their game against Happy Camp needing a win to remain in the playoff hunt. They got that and more as they crushed the Happy Camp Indians 54-8. Last week,

the Lions struggled to generate big plays, completing just 3-13 passes and having only two runs for more than 20 yards. This game saw Isaiah Van Denend go 11-12 passing for 171 yards and four touchdowns. Some of this was because of his better accuracy, some was because his receivers ran good routes and got separation from defensive backs. Last week, the Lions had just two long runs, this week, Isaiah Van Denend gained 211 yards on 18 carries, including 57-yard touchdown run. His teammates also ran well, with Karson Molter rushing for a 16-yard touchdown, Clark Smith gaining 70 yards on three carries, including 49-yard touchdown, and sophomore Anthony O’Connell taking over on a drive that consumed most of the 3rd quarter gaining 23 yards on seven rushes.

The Lions moved well from the beginning of the game, but their first drive ended with nothing after driving down to the red zone, then suffering consecutive penalties and eventually turning it over on downs. The Lions defense held the Indians to one first down, then they got the ball back at midfield on a punt. At first, the Lions were struggling to run the ball as the Indians focused on the run. But then, Isaiah Van Denend threaded the needle between two defenders to complete a 48 yard strike to Trevor Dore inside the 10. Two plays later, he connected with Josiah Van Denend on a 7 yard touchdown across the middle with 2:08 left in the first quarter, and after Jonah Osborne hit the PAT, the Lions led 7-0. The Lions had gained close to 100 yards on two drives, but only had a seven point lead as the quarter ended.

On their second drive, the Indians moved the ball well. Caleb Steffen, who had nine tackles for the game, effectively shut down the middle of the line for running, but the Indians found success a couple of times around the ends and a couple of times on screen passes, and they sustained a drive from the end of the first into the second quarter. But then, when the got down to about the 30 yard line, Clark Smith got his first of two interceptions, and returned it 25 yards to the Indians 40. Three plays later, Isaiah and Josiah Van Denend hooked up on their second of three touchdown passes for the day, this one a 34 yard strike that became a touchdown because Josiah made three tacklers miss on his way to the end zone. The PAT was blocked and the score was 13-0. The Indians first play of their third drive was Clark Smith’s second interception. After a six minute grinding drive, the Lions had their third touchdowns, again a pass from Isaiah to Josiah Van Denend, this one from six yards out, and the score was 20-0 after Osborne hit the PAT. Within a minute, the Lions had a third interception, this one by Taylor Brown, and they quickly drive down the field and got their fourth touchdown on a 16 yard run by Karson Molter. After the PAT, the Lions led 27-0.

Over the past few years, Happy Camp might have folded down 27-0, they have struggled over the last few seasons, but this team, despite being winless, is the best I have seen from Happy Camp in four seasons watching 8-man in North Section. #20 for the Indians took the ensuing kickoff, used some nice blocking, and went 77 yards for a touchdown. After a 2 point conversion, the Indians were on the board 27-8. It would be their only points of the night, but the team showed no quit, and impressed me with their resiliency. They are winless, but may not remain that way with the resolve seen in them this week.

The Lions answered with a less than one minute drive that ended when Isaiah Van Denend went 57 yards for his only rushing touchdown of the night. Four minutes later, he completed a 25 yard touchdown pass to freshman Carson Piper, who made a terrific grab in traffic of an impressively accurate ball, and the Lions led at the half 41-8. Through the first half, the Indians had a few nice runs or screen passes, but no sustained offense, and the Lions were rolling.

In the third quarter, the Indians got the ball first, and punted after driving past midfield. The Lions, starting at their own 19, drove the ball for 8 minutes 45 seconds, pounding the middle with sophomore Anthony O’Connell, who gained 23 yards on seven bruising carries, and alternating with Clark Smith at tailback who gained 31 yards on two outside rushes. The drive stalled inside the five, and the Lions turned it over on downs, but the Lions had stemmed any hope of a comeback with that long drive. In the 4th, with a lot of young players in the game, the Lions defense still held strong. Christian Reyes added a pick-six with about 3 minutes left in the 4th as he disrupted a screen pass by staying in his lane as a defensive end and being in the right place to take the ball and go 29 yards into the endzone. This was the first defensive score for the Lions in 3 years. Then backup quarterback Clark Smith got into the endzone on a 51 yard run and the Indians, still fighting to the end, blocked the last PAT for a 54-8 final margin.

The Lions (2-1, 3-3) are tied with Weed at third in the North League, and play at Butte Valley (1-2, 1-5) who won by forfeit last week. The Indians go on the road to play league leaders Big Valley.