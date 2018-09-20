By Wil Keepers,

Leah Putnam placed 5th and Trevor Dore placed 15th to lead the Redding Christian Lions cross country team in their third MVL meet on Wednesday. The meet hosted by Hamilton City was held on the Paskenta Band Reservation behind Rolling Hills Casino near Corning.

The Boys 5K race was won by David Gonzalez of Willows in a time of 18:14, leading Willows to the team victory with 40 points over Colusa (49) and Hamilton (52). With senior Josh Checa out with a minor injury, and Isaiah Van Denend limited by minor injuries, sophomore Trevor Dore stepped up and ran as the Lions top runner, finishing in 15th with a 5K time of 20:53. This was over a minute faster and six places better than he ran his 5K last week. The other Lions boys ran JV, but Josiah Van Denend (13th in the JV race) and Sam Chiu (14th in the JV race) will be moving up to varsity to complete the team, starting next week.

The Girls 5K race was won by Alicia Murillo of Hamilton City in a time of 21:16. She is currently undefeated in league meets. With six of the top ten runners of the forty or so varsity girls in league, Durham has a big team advantage in league, and has won the team victory in all three meets so far. Leah Putnam finished 5th for the Lions in a time of 24:09. She has consistently been in the top five of the league in all meets so far. Sophomore Anika Dreidger and Junior Avery Marshall finished second and third in the JV race and will be moving up to varsity soon.

The Lions will next see action at the Fall River Invitational next Wednesday before traveling to Ashland, Oregon on Saturday the 29th for the State of Jefferson Invitational that includes 34 teams.