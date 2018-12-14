By Wil Keepers,

Redding Christian Varsity Boys’ Basketball team prepared for its home tournament tomorrow with a non-league game against Princeton Thursday night. The Lions were never seriously challenged and crushed the Eagles 85-21. The Lions were led by Austin Larson who scored 28 points on 16-21 shooting and had 10 rebounds 5 steals, and 5 assists, almost all in the first three quarters. Drew Nelson-Crowell had 18 points and 15 rebounds, along with Tyler Vickery who had 19 points on 7-13 shooting, and 6 rebounds and Jaiden Piercey, who added 8 points and 4 rebounds. The Lions (10-0) open tournament play tomorrow against Loyalton and play Saturday against John Adams Academy of Roseville.

Redding Christian JV defeats American Christian

Redding Christian JV Boys’ brought their record to 4-2 with a convincing 59-19 win over American Christian Thursday afternoon. The Lions dominated from the opening tip, scoring 12 points before the Eagles answered with a free throw. The Lions suffered through a rough shooting game, hitting just 10-41 shots in the first half, but thanks to 56 rebounds and great defense, they still won the game convincingly. Four Lions scored in double figured, led by Carson Piper and Taylor Brown, both with 17. Carson Piper added three steals and 8 deflections, playing stellar defense with quick hands and terrific anticipation on Eagle passes. Taylor Brown added 14 rebounds to his point total, posting up the Eagles in excellent fashion. Trevor Dore added 10 points and 7 rebounds, as well as 3 steals and 2 assists. His assist total should have been much higher, because he had numerous terrific passes that teammates did not finish off with baskets, and his defense was terrific, especially in the 4th quarter as his teammates got tired with just six players to share minutes. Josiah Van Denend added 11 points and 14 rebounds, while Christian Reyes added 4 points and 9 rebounds and Sam Hall contributed 5 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. The Lions JV will participate in the Mercy Tournament this weekend.