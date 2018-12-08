Redding Christian Girls’ win 49-9 in Calistoga Tournament

Redding Christian’s Varsity Girls basketball team won in the third round of the Gene Duffy Holiday Tournament in Calistoga, dominating Summerfield Waldorf of Santa Rosa 49-9.

The Lions led convincingly through all four quarters, but unlike their first two games, they had to rely on their defense and rebounding to maintain the lead because the team shooting was off. The Lions went 0-9 from the 3 point line, just 1-3 from the free throw line, and shot just 32% overall, but with 24 steals and 13 offensive rebounds, the Lions were still able to dominate the Mustangs (1-3).

Sadie Alexander again led the 6-0 Lions in scoring with 12 points, adding 7 steals and 4 rebounds. Sammie Wunner scored 11 with 7 rebounds and 5 steals, while Kaylee Jones added 8 points and 6 rebounds, and Katherine Sze added 8 points. Courtney Jones added 4 points on a rough shooting night, but had six assists and five steals with no turnovers running the point.

The Lions play their final game in this tournament Saturday, and will match up with defending section and norcal champion Fall River as their season continues next Wednesday.

Redding Christian Boys’ defeat Roseland Collegiate Prep

Redding Christian faced this team last year in this tournament and came back from a halftime deficit to win. This season, there was no such drama as the Lions dominated the 4-3 Grizzlies 78-18. The Lions Austin Larson continued his productive early season with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists. Drew Nelson-Crowell added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 6-7 and adding a free throw. Tyler Vickery added 12 points and 5 rebounds. Five other Lions scored as the Lions went to their bench early, and still maintained and added to their big lead.

The 7-0 Lions play their final tournament game tomorrow, then continue their season Tuesday hosting Trinity for their first home game of the season.