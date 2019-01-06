Click on ad for more info

By Wil Keepers,

Redding Christian Boys’ Basketball team beats East Nicholas to continue winning ways

The Redding Christian Lions Boys Basketball Team defeated East Nicholas 61-37 in the For Love of the Game Tournament at East Nicholas to continue their undefeated season at 18-0. The first quarter was close, with just a six-point Lion lead, but then they pulled away in the second to extend to double digits, and pulled away in the 4th to make the final score convincing. The Lions were led by Austin Larson with 29 points and 11 rebounds, while Jackson Black added 13 points and five rebounds and Drew Nelson-Crowell added six points, six rebounds, and five blocks. The Lions did not play Friday and will conclude their tournament play Saturday against Biggs.

Redding Christian Girls’Basketball team wins two games

The Redding Christian Girls team, won two games in dramatically different fashion, coming back to defeat East Nicholas 46-41, and blowing out Los Molinos 52-14.

On Thursday, the Lions faced East Nicholas, the host of the “For the Love of the Game” tournament. After both teams scored 8 in the opening quarter, the Lions were outscored in the second to face a three-point deficit at the half. They retook the lead in the 3rd by just a point, then extended it to the five-point final margin in the 4th. The Lions were led by 16 points by Sadie Alexander and 13 by Aleah Matos. Center Sammie Wunner struggled offensively, but added nine rebounds and three blocks to her six points.

On Friday, the Lions played league rival Los Molinos, and after jumping out to a 21-2 first-quarter lead, cruised to the 38 point victory. Sammie Wunner led the way with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Courtney Jones added 11 points, 6 assists and 5 steals, while Kaylee Jones had 3 points to go with her 15 rebounds, 6 assists, and 6 steals.

The 15-1 Lions will play one more tournament game Saturday before beginning 5-Star League play.