By Wil Keepers,

Redding Christian Varsity Basketball team comes back to defeat Los Molinos 53-49

It is said that overcoming adversity develops character, but this Lions Basketball team has not faced much adversity in their 24-0 start. Tuesday night against the 18-3 Bulldogs, though, they did, and they rose up against it admirably to come from behind and win by 4, 53-49. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-6 first quarter lead, and the Lions had to make two comebacks, one in the second quarter just to get the game tied at 26 at the half, and another at the end to get over the hump after they fell behind in the 3rd and early 4th quarters. The Lions were down by 5 at the end of the 3rd quarter, and by ten with 6 minutes to go, but came back with a flurry at the end to win, Austin Larson scored 20 and added 10 rebounds 3 steals, and 3 assists, breaking the school career scoring record of 1900 points set in 2016 by Gabe Coleman. Larson has 1,907 for his career with 3 regular season games remaining plus playoffs. Tyler Vickery chipped in 14 points, 9 of them during the 4th quarter comeback and Drew Nelson-Crowell added 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks as he is becoming more and more of a force inside. Wyatt Hughes added 4 points and 5 rebounds, and Jackson Black contributed 3 points and 9 rebounds. The Lions completed the comeback to go to 5-0, 25-0 on the year. The Lions are next in action Friday at Chester.

Redding Christian girls defeat Los Molinos 58-21

Redding Christian Girls Basketball travelled to Los Molinos to take on the Bulldogs in 5-Star League action Tuesday night, and came away victorious 58-21. The Lions (5-0, 20-2) Jumped out to a 20-2 first quarter lead and cruised from there to the easy 37 point victory. Sadie Alexander and Sammie Wunner led the Lions with 15 points apiece, Sadie Alexander adding 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 5 steals, while Sammie Wunner added 2 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals. Aleah Matos contributed 12 points, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and 3 steals, while Courtney Jones added 9 points, 8 assists, and 5 steals, and Kaylee Jones added 7 points and 15 rebounds with 4 assists and 5 steals. The Lions will play a non-league game against U-Prep Wednesday before returning to league action Friday at Chester.

Redding Christian JV Basketball team loses to Los Molinos

The Redding Christian JV Boys Basketball team suffered through a brutal first quarter en route to a 57-35 loss to Los Molinos Tuesday afternoon. The Lions (3-2, 11-9) struggled to score in the first half, but played much better in the second, holding their own against the undefeated Bulldogs. The Lions were led by Carson Piper with 16 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals, Trevor Dore with 7 points, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 rebounds, and Taylor Brown with 7 points, 2 rebounds, and an assist. Manny Matos added 4 points and 3 steals, Christian Reyes 2 points, and 3 rebounds, and Sam Chiu a point, 2 rebounds and an assist. The Lions next play at Chester on Friday.

Redding Christian Soccer team loses 4-0 to Los Molinos, 5-0 to Colusa

The Redding Christian Soccer team lost at Los Molinos Monday 4-0 and at Colusa Tuesday 5-0. The team is playing 4 games each of the next two weeks to make up for postponed games due to field conditions earlier in the year, and so they find themselves playing every afternoon this week. Against Los Molinos, the Lions got numerous shots on goal, a few close, but were unable to cash in with a score. Against Colusa, the Lions were missing several players, but held the Redhawks to just five goals. The Lions will play at Willows Wednesday and home vs. Esparto Thursday before completing their season next week.