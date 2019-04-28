Benefits Of Conference Connection WHAT: Writers Forum General Meeting WHEN: Saturday, May 11, 2019 — 10:30 am – 12:30 pm WHERE: All Saints Episcopal Church 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA

Published author and professional speaker Lezlie Winberry presents a guide to making the most of writing conferences. She will cover how to self-evaluate goals and expectations before attending a conference and the pros and cons of making a commitment to attend. There will be optional audience participation.

Winberry earned her bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts from CSU-Chico, has worked as an elementary teacher, and taught community writing classes at Shasta College. Her writing began as a healing process in 1990 with a personal story about the loss of her daughter. In 2013, she wrote a chapter book, Chinese Exchange, brainstormed by one of her previous 4th-grade classes. She has been published in several books and magazines, and online, and has spoken in various venues over the past decades. She is currently working on a contemporary novel.

Writers Forum meets from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm monthly (except for July and August) in the All Saints Episcopal Church Memorial Hall located at 2150 Benton Drive, Redding, CA. Doors open at 10:00 am. The public is welcome to get acquainted with two free visits before joining. Annual membership dues are $25. For questions or further information contact: writersforumprogramchair@gmail.com