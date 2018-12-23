The Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands (PATROL) organization has issued a statement to continue to keep the public informed of the current status on the community’s fight against the proposed 166 home Tierra Robles suburban subdivision. For more information go to PATROL website at www.shastapatrol.org

At the 12/13/18 Planning Commission Hearing, we were informed that:

The FEIR is still being compiled, and the County will likely not release it for a Planning Commission Hearing in the first three months of 2019. There is a “possibility” that the FEIR Traffic study might be revised, requiring a new public comment review period that could delay the FEIR release. If there is no Traffic study revision, then the FEIR release and Planning Commission Hearing might take place sometime after April 2019. Nothing is definite.

Please continue to follow updates on www.shastapatrol.org. We continue to ask for your financial support of our Legal Offense Fund, so we can get as full a legal review of the FEIR when it is released. Of course, we will send out an immediate notification if a FEIR release occurs.