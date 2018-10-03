No ReZoning for 166 Homes – Tierra Robles Subdivision committee is pleased to announce that a new website has been developed for the P.A.T.R.O.L—Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands that will allow visitors to expand knowledge and help to participate in opposing the proposed 166 Homes in the Palo Cedro and Bella Vista areas. www.Shastapatrol.Org
Community members can learn more, send letters to the Board Of Supervisors, print and distribute PATROL information flyers to friends and neighbors, and help by contributing money to the legal offense fund.
From PATROL of Action Update—Sep 29, 2018
As of Sept. 29, 2019, we are awaiting the County Planning Department to release the Tierra Robles Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for the start of a promised 40-day public review period before it goes to the Planning Commission and then to the Board of Supervisors for a final vote. The FEIR will contain the County’s responses to the 80 plus public and governmental agency comments received for the October 2017 Draft Environmental Impact Report.
With the release of the FEIR the community will be able to submit written feedback to the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors, as well as, verbal comments at the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisor Hearings. We will advise of the release of the FEIR and dates for the yet to be determined Planning Commission and Board of Supervisor Hearings.
Shasta County Planning Commission
Commissioners:
Tim Maclean, Chair District 2
James Chapin District 1
Roy Ramsey District 3
Steven Kerns District 4
Patrick Wallner District 5
Offices/Mailing 1855 Placer Street, Suite 103, Redding CA 96001
(530) 225-5532 (530) 245-6468 FAX
Shasta County Board of Supervisors
Supervisors:
David Kehoe District 1 — (dkehoe@co.shasta.ca.us)
Leonard Moty District 2 — (lmoty@co.shasta.ca.us)
Mary Rickert District 3 — (mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us)
Steve Morgan District 4 — (swmorgan@co.shasta.ca.us)
Les Baugh District 5 — (lbaugh@co.shasta.ca.us)
Mailing Address: 1450 Court Street, Suite 308B, Redding, CA 96001-1673
(530) 225-5557 (800) 479-8009 (530) 225-5180 FAX