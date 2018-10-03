Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Home Announcement Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands—P.A.T.R.O.L. launches website to keep community informed

Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands—P.A.T.R.O.L. launches website to keep community informed

84
0

No ReZoning for 166 Homes – Tierra Robles Subdivision committee is pleased to announce that a new website has been developed for the P.A.T.R.O.L—Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands that will allow visitors to expand knowledge and help to participate in opposing the proposed 166 Homes in the Palo Cedro and Bella Vista areas.   www.Shastapatrol.Org 

Community members can learn more, send letters to the Board Of Supervisors, print and distribute PATROL information flyers to friends and neighbors, and help by contributing money to the legal offense fund.

From PATROL of Action Update—Sep 29, 2018

As of Sept. 29, 2019, we are awaiting the County Planning Department to release the Tierra Robles Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for the start of a promised 40-day public review period before it goes to the Planning Commission and then to the Board of Supervisors for a final vote. The FEIR will contain the County’s responses to the 80 plus public and governmental agency comments received for the October 2017 Draft Environmental Impact Report.

With the release of the FEIR the community will be able to submit written feedback to the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors, as well as, verbal comments at the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisor Hearings. We will advise of the release of the FEIR and dates for the yet to be determined Planning Commission and Board of Supervisor Hearings.

Shasta County Planning Commission

Commissioners:       

Tim Maclean, Chair     District 2

James Chapin               District 1

Roy Ramsey                 District 3

Steven Kerns                District 4

Patrick Wallner            District 5

Offices/Mailing   1855 Placer Street, Suite 103, Redding CA  96001   

(530) 225-5532           (530) 245-6468 FAX

Shasta County Board of Supervisors

Supervisors:

David Kehoe District 1 — (dkehoe@co.shasta.ca.us)

Leonard Moty District 2 — (lmoty@co.shasta.ca.us)

Mary Rickert District 3 — (mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us)

Steve Morgan District 4 — (swmorgan@co.shasta.ca.us)

Les Baugh District 5 — (lbaugh@co.shasta.ca.us)

Mailing Address: 1450 Court Street, Suite 308B, Redding, CA  96001-1673

(530) 225-5557 (800) 479-8009  (530) 225-5180 FAX

 

 

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©
MORE STORIES

Annual fall colors ride set for Oct. 20 on Bizz Johnson...

County Clerk/Registrar of Voters announces voter registration deadline Monday, October 22

Board of Supervisors approve new board member to Millville Masonic and...