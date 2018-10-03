No ReZoning for 166 Homes – Tierra Robles Subdivision committee is pleased to announce that a new website has been developed for the P.A.T.R.O.L—Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands that will allow visitors to expand knowledge and help to participate in opposing the proposed 166 Homes in the Palo Cedro and Bella Vista areas. www.Shastapatrol.Org

Community members can learn more, send letters to the Board Of Supervisors, print and distribute PATROL information flyers to friends and neighbors, and help by contributing money to the legal offense fund.

From PATROL of Action Update— Sep 29, 2018