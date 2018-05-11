The Alize Subdivision consists of 93 single-family residential lots on 245 acres of land located in northwest Redding and generally surrounded by the Stanford Hills, Land Park, Lake Redding, Stanford Manor, and River Ridge Terrace subdivisions. No units of the Alize Subdivision have been recorded, yet, and therefore, none of the approved lots within this subdivision have been legally established or developed. Following the public hearing for this item, the Commission continued it to their June 12, 2018, meeting. Subsequent to the Planning Commission meeting, the applicant withdrew its application. Since this item was continued to a certain date, it will be placed on the June 12, 2018, Planning Commission agenda; however, the Planning Commission will not take any action on this application at that time since it has been officially withdrawn.
For additional information regarding this matter, please contact the following City of Redding Planning Division staff members: Zach Bonnin, Associate Planner, at (530) 245-7112 and zbonnin@cityofredding.org, or Paul Hellman, Planning Manager, at (530) 646-3746 and phellman@cityofredding.org.