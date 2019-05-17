Fire managers on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest are planning on prescribed burning hand piles in two areas on the west side of the forest over the next week to ten days. The Trinity Post Fire Hazard Reduction Project area is located three miles north of Hyampom and the Helena Suppression Repair Project is located three miles south of Big Bar.

“The cool temperatures and wet weather forecasted over the next week to ten days is ideal for prescribed burning,” explained Assistant Forest Fire Management Officer James Courtright. “Fire managers plan on igniting 165 acres of hand piles in the Trinity Post Fire Hazard Reduction area and 13 in the Helena Suppression Repair area, but there may be an opportunity for treating more acres if conditions are favorable.”

The main goal of these projects is to reduce fuels along roads in these fire footprints. In addition, these projects will help public access and ingress/egress for communities.

Prescribed fire projects are conducted in accordance with an approved burn plan to ensure the safety of people and property. Burn plans describe the specific conditions under which burns will be conducted including appropriate weather parameters and ways to minimize smoke impacts.