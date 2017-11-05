The Shasta-Trinity National Forest plans to initiate prescribed fire operations this fall as weather patterns shift to cooler temperatures and wetter conditions. Forest specialists

will continue to monitor local weather conditions and, as circumstances become favorable, district employees will initiate planned ignitions. Prescribed fire is an important part of forest-wide hazardous fuels reduction efforts.

“As temperatures moderate and humidity levels rise, we can begin safely using prescribed fire in predetermined situations,” said Forest Assistant Fire Management Officer, Alex McBath. “Conditions must meet certain criteria, including weather and vegetation factors, before we will implement a prescribed fire or burn piles.”

Prescribed fire is a tool that is used to mimic the natural role of fire in the environment, create resilient forests, and to decrease future risk to life, property, and natural resources. The use of fire in the landscape promotes naturally occurring processes that native plants and animals rely upon. It affords opportunity for new growth to take place by removing dead and dying vegetation. At the same time, it decreases the threat posed by future wildfires and improves the resiliency of forest landscapes.

Weather is an essential factor in the planning and implementation of a prescribed fire. Wind speed and direction, temperature, relative humidity and measurable moisture in vegetation are all taken into consideration prior to initiating any burning activities.

Over the next several months the public may see or smell smoke in various parts of the forest from prescribed fire activities. These projects may have some short-term impacts on air quality levels, however, the Forest Service will comply with all Local, State and Federal air quality regulations and coordination with local air quality regulators will take place.

Areas, where prescribed fire is planned, include:

National Recreation Area (NRA – Shasta Lake area): O’Brien Mtn. near Packers Bay, northeast of Jones Valley between Squaw and Pit arm of Shasta Lake, west of Lakeshore between Charlie Creek and Little Dog Creek, north of Lakeshore along Forest Road, in Lakeshore area proper off of Lakeshore drive and nearAntlers Marina and west of Jones Valley in the Silverthorn area.

South Fork Management Unit (SFMU –Wildwood, Platina, and Hayfork area): Stafford Clear Fall and Kelly Mine Road Fuelbreaks: southeast of the community of Hayfork, Sims Reforestation Site Prep and Roadside Fuelbreak Buffer: 10 miles north/northwest of Hyampom. Mud Springs Fuel Break: South of the Trinity Pines Community and north of Highway 36. Harrison Gulch Administrative Compound Prescribed Fire: Harrison

Gulch Ranger District Compound, 3 miles west of Platina, Upper Harrison Gulch Small Project: 4 miles northwest of Platina.

Shasta McCloud Management Unit (SMMU – Mt. Shasta and McCloud areas): McCloud Flats area east and northeast of McCloud, west of Lake Siskiyou, west of Castle Crags State Park and northeast of Mt. Shasta City.

Trinity River Management Unit (TRMU – Big Bar and Weaverville area): Trinity Lake area: North Lake Fuel Reduction hand piles north of KOA in the Trinity Center Ball Park, Long Canyon road side hand piles just west of the estates, East Side Road roadside hand piles along County Road 106 between Clear Creek and Trinity Mountain, Papoose roadside hand piles east of Trinity Dam, Red Flat roadside hand piles west of Trinity Helibase, and Lake Forest Plantations underburn west of Cedar Stock and south of Stuarts Fork. Weaverville area: Five Cent Wildlife Enhancement underburn 2 miles northwest of Weaverville, Blue Rock Road underburn 3 miles northeast of town, and Glennison Gap roadside hand piles west of town on Oregon Mountain. Trinity River area Junction City to Burnt Ranch: Corral Bottom at the junction of Forest Road 4N16 & 4N47 south of Big Bar.

Burning may also occur intermittently at Forest Service Fire Stations, Ranger Stations and Campgrounds. Specific project location information is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/stnf (select Land & Resources Management) or www.inciweb.org/unit/3. Additionally, prescribed fire announcements will be placed at local Forest Service District Offices.

For updated information regarding prescribed fire, please call local District Offices, open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed Federal Holidays.

• Shasta Lake National Recreation Area (530) 275-1587

• South Fork Management Unit (530) 352-4211

• Shasta-McCloud Management Unit (530) 926-4511

• Trinity River Management Unit (530) 623-2121