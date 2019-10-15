Vegetation Management Burn Notification

Burney – CAL FIRE along with the California Department Parks and Recreation’s Northern

Buttes District will be conducting a prescribed burn operation beginning October 16, 2019,

weather permitting, and pile burning during the fall/winter months. The proposed prescribed burn will be conducted along South Clark Creek Road, west of Highway 89, inside McArthur Burney Falls Memorial State Park. Smoke from the burn should be minimal and limited in duration. The piles are located within the main Park and will be burned throughout the fall/winter, weather permitting.

The Prescribed burn will:

 Reduce fuels and improve wildlife habitat

 Restore fire to the habitat

 Regenerate pines and other shade-intolerant species

 Provide live-fire training for fire personnel in a controlled manner

Project Description:

 Contacts: CAL FIRE: Brian Noel, Battalion Chief (530) 448-2411

California State Parks: Trish Ladd, Environmental Scientist (530) 532-3087

 Descriptive Location for burning: North of the community of Burney along South Clark

Creek Road

 Total acreage: up to 30 ac

 Planned ignition: Wednesday, October 16, 2019

 Duration of ignition: Day only

 Duration of smoke production: Day only

 Estimated direction of smoke travel: North to North West

 Communities or Smoke Sensitive Areas: Burney, Johnson Park, Cayton