On Sunday, July 29, 2018, 9:23 a.m., a citizen contacted a Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Deputy at the Bridge Bay Marina and informed the Deputy of a possible drowning victim in the area of the marina.

The Boating Safety Deputy responded to the area reported and located the body of an adult male. The adult male was declared deceased at scene. A Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Investigator responded to the scene and took custody of the male. The male has not yet been positively identified and a post-mortem autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

This case is currently being investigated by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office and further information about the male will be released once he has been positively identified and next of kin had been notified. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Office at 530-245-5551.

.