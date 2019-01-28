Click on ad for more info

A project called the Fountain Wind Project by applicant Pacific Wind Development from Portland Oregon has proposed to construct a wind farm located west of Hatchet Ridge Wind Farm approximately six miles west of Burney. It would be constructed within an area of approximately 30,532 acres of private land owned by Shasta Cascades Timberlands, LLC.

Shasta County is the lead agency under the California Environmental Quality Act and is preparing an Environmental Impact Report for the project identified as the Fountain Wind Project, a wind energy project proposes on private timberland and consisting of up to 100 wind turbines with a generating capacity of up to 347 megawatts. The 30 day scoping period opened on Jan. 15 and will close February 14, 2019.

Background Pacific Wind Development, LLC, in its application for Use Permit 16-007, requests County authorization to construct, operate, maintain, and decommission the Fountain Wind Project (Project), which would consist of up to 100 wind turbines and associated infrastructure and facilities. Including transformers, lay-down areas, access roads, underground and overhead collector lines, operation and maintenance building, and substation components. The Project would be located on 76 assessor parcels and would have a nameplate generating capacity of up to approximately 347 megawatts (MW).

The proposed project is subject to CEQA review because the County has been presented with a discretionary action to approve or deny the requested application. Before making a decision about the application, the County is required to analyze the potential environmental impacts of the project and to present the findings in an environmental document for public review and comment.

Written scoping comments will be accepted any time during the 30-day scoping period. Send all direct questions and all written comments to the project contact, Lio Salazar-Senior Planner, at the Shasta County Department of Resource Management, Planning Division, 1855 Placer Street, Suite 103, Redding, CA 96001 or via email at lsalazar@co.shasta.ca.us. Mr. Salazar may be contacted for additional information at (530) 225-5532.

If you would like to receive e-mail notification about the Fountain Wind Project, email FountainWind411@esassoc.com with “subscribe” in the subject line. Detailed project information is available at https://www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/drm_index/planning_index/eirs/fountain-wind-project

The county decision-making process is anticipated in early 2020.