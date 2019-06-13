REGULAR MEETING OF THE SHASTA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Thursday, June 13, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Board of Supervisors Chambers on the second floor of the Shasta County Administration Center, 1450 Court Street, Suite 263, Redding.

On June 13, 2019, the Planning Commission will hear the request for three-year extension on two east valley subdivisions.

Silver Bridge Rd and Hwy 44

Tract Map 1992 (Wiebelhaus) Extension of Time 19-0003: Russell Ricks, et al., have requested approval of a 3-year extension of time for Tract Map 1992 for the subdivision of a 154.97-acre portion of property into eleven lots, including six lots ranging in size from 10 acres to 10.26 acres; one lot of 13.68 acres; and four lots ranging in size from 20 to 20.59 acres. The Planning Commission originally approved Tract Map 1992 on May 13, 2010. The project is located in the Palo Cedro area on a 154.97-acre property located on the east side of Silver Bridge Road, approximately 1.3 miles south of the intersection of Silver Bridge Road and State Highway 44 (058-300-060).

East Redding Hwy 299 near Old Oregon Trail

Tract Map 1945 (Gross) Extension of Time 19-0004: Christopher and Sheila Gross have

requested approval of a 3-year extension of time for Tract Map 1945 for the subdivision of the subject property into eleven lots ranging in size from 2.0 to 19.5 acres. The Planning Commission originally approved Tract Map 1945 on July 12, 2007. The project is located within the East Redding area on a 62.3-acre property located on the south side of State Highway 299 approximately one mile east of its intersection with Old Oregon Trail (APN 087-300-007).

