The December 4, 2019 federal ruling to restrict eligibility for participants on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – known as CalFresh in California – will reduce access to food assistance. The change is expected to go into effect on April 1, 2020. These Federal changes are new and few details are available. HHSA staff will continue to monitor the changes and new information will be provided as it becomes available.

The changes in the federal policy have no immediate impact to CalFresh recipients and do not take effect until April 1, 2020. We are carefully analyzing the changes and any long-term impacts.

The rule impacts able-bodied adults without dependents, defined as childless adults between 18 and 49 who are unemployed or working less than 20 hours a week. Federal rules limit these adults to three months of benefits in a three-year period unless they work or participate in work training for at least 20 hours per week. Though this legislation has been in place since 1996, states applied for waivers of the time limit due to economic conditions. The new rule still grants waivers, but the criteria will be more stringent.

Shasta County Health and Human Services (HHSA) has prepared for this change by increasing opportunities for CalFresh participants to take part in the CalFresh Employment and Training program. This program helps low-income individuals to get a job, get a better job or find a career.

Shasta County HHSA and the state of California are committed to improving nutrition and employment outcomes and will continue to support food, employment and training opportunities.

To apply for CalFresh, or for questions about your CalFresh status, contact the Customer Service Center at 1-877-652-0731, or visit one of the five HHSA offices to apply: 1220 Sacramento St., Redding; 2757 Churn Creek Road, Redding; 2889 E. Center St., Anderson; 4216 Shasta Dam Blvd., Shasta Lake City; and 36911 Main St., Burney. To learn more about the CalFresh Employment and Training program, visit https://bit.ly/38cP3TV.