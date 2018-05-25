On May 25th, 2018 at approximately 7:18 A.M., Redding Police Department Officers responded to a reported kidnapping at 1400 block of Trudie Trail in Redding. The victim, who was identified as Tianshu Shi, is a pilot in training at a local flight school. The victim’s brother, Baihan Fu who lives in Shanghai China, spoke to Shi this morning. SHI told him somebody was at his apartment to take him away. When Shi’s brother did not hear back from him a short time later, he called and spoke to another flight student who told him Shi was just assaulted and taken away. FU subsequently called the Redding Police Department to report the kidnapping.

During the investigation officers learned Jonathan McConkey and his assistant, KELSI HOSER responded to SHI’S address last night to advise him they are sending him back to China. They responded back to SHI’s residence this morning to carry out this action. When Shi refused, McConkey battered him, and threatened physical violence if he did not go with them. Shi ultimately left with them in fear for his safety and was transported to the Redding Municipal Airport to be sent back to China. Officers located Shi, McConkey and Hoser at the airport.

McConkey and Hoser were both ultimately arrested and booked for conspiracy and kidnapping.

Shi sustained only minor injuries and was later released by Police.