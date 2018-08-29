On August 29, 2018, at 11:18 a.m., several citizens called to report witnessing a plane crash in the area of Placer Road and Air Park Road in Central Redding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Redding Police Department responded alongside members of the Redding Fire Department to assist the downed pilot and plane.

The private aircraft was found in the ravine at the north end of Benton Airpark across from Placer Road. The pilot was the lone passenger and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. Placer Road was closed for several hours while the case was initially investigated.

All airplane accidents are under the authority of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB). The investigation into the cause of the accident will be conducted by the NTSB. Witnesses to the accident are encouraged to contact the NTSB at www.ntsb.gov or 1-844-373-9922.

Placer Road has been opened to its normal flow of traffic. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and will be handled by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office.