Service with Pride and Excellence

At Shasta County Sheriff’s Office 20th Annual Staff Recognition Ceremony, the office had the honor and privilege of recognizing members of their SCSO Team! Please join them in thanking these hard-working men and women who work tirelessly to serve the citizens of, and visitors to, Shasta County.

Staff member of the year – Tennille Doerschel

Service Officer of the Year – Crystal McPherson

Correctional Officer of the Year – Richard Ochoa

Deputy of the Year – Dillon Scoma

Sergeant of the Year – Jose Gonzalez

City of Shasta Lake Deputy of the Year – Tim O’Hara

Burney Division Deputy of the Year – Zachary Miller

Special Recognition – William L. Farrell, DDS

Special Recognition – Pat Dodd

Special Recognition – Lt. Gene Randall

Special Recognition – Deputy Tim O’Hara

Special Recognition– Boating Safety Unit members, Dale Asher, Lance Berry, Phiil Eoff, Jim Lindquist, Mike Matheson, John McCarville, Gary Van Dyne, Bill Winter, Larry Fitch, and Ray Hughes