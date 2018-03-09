Service with Pride and Excellence
At Shasta County Sheriff’s Office 20th Annual Staff Recognition Ceremony, the office had the honor and privilege of recognizing members of their SCSO Team! Please join them in thanking these hard-working men and women who work tirelessly to serve the citizens of, and visitors to, Shasta County.
Staff member of the year – Tennille Doerschel
Service Officer of the Year – Crystal McPherson
Correctional Officer of the Year – Richard Ochoa
Deputy of the Year – Dillon Scoma
Sergeant of the Year – Jose Gonzalez
City of Shasta Lake Deputy of the Year – Tim O’Hara
Burney Division Deputy of the Year – Zachary Miller
Special Recognition – William L. Farrell, DDS
Special Recognition – Pat Dodd
Special Recognition – Lt. Gene Randall
Special Recognition – Deputy Tim O’Hara
Special Recognition– Boating Safety Unit members, Dale Asher, Lance Berry, Phiil Eoff, Jim Lindquist, Mike Matheson, John McCarville, Gary Van Dyne, Bill Winter, Larry Fitch, and Ray Hughes