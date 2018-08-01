Partnership HealthPlan of California (PHC), which administers Medi-Cal benefits in 14 Northern California counties, is expanding services to its members affected by the fires in Shasta, Trinity, Lake, and Mendocino counties.

“It is unfortunate that these devastating fires are happening all too frequently,” said PHC CEO Liz Gibboney. “In response, we have launched our community emergency response plans that will allow our members to more easily access care in these difficult times.”

During this crisis, PHC is working with doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, and health centers to ensure that members have access to their medications or medical care regardless of whether they are able to reach their assigned pharmacy or primary care physician.

Affected PHC members are encouraged to:

Call Member Services at (800) 863-4155 if they need help locating a doctor or pharmacy; if their medication, medical equipment, or medical supplies were lost or damaged in the fire, or if their regular pharmacy is closed due to the fire. (Members can use any pharmacy that is open. Outside of their home counties, members can use most pharmacies, including those in grocery stores and chain stores such as CVS, Rite Aid, Wal-Mart and Walgreens.)

Call PHC’s 24-Hour Advice Nurse line at (866) 778-8873 if they need to speak to a nurse and are unable to reach their doctor.

Call Beacon Health Options at (855) 765-9703 for mental health services.

Additionally, PHC opened its doors at its Redding Avtech location to United Way of Northern California (UWNC), who had been evacuated from their Redding office. This community partnership allowed UWNC to continue to keep vital 2-1-1 services fully operational and begin to raise funds to assist fire victims.

About Partnership HealthPlan of California (PHC)

PHC is a non-profit community-based health care organization that contracts with the State to administer Medi-Cal benefits through local care providers. PHC provides quality health care to more than 555,700 Medi-Cal members in to 14 Northern California counties.