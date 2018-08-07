With high temperatures and people seeking ways to cool off, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) encourages water enthusiasts to take extra precautions in reservoirs and rivers, and to stay out of canals and off of flume walkways.

While the summer heat makes for great recreation opportunities, it also results in peak demands for power generation. PG&E’s hydroelectric system meets these demands with clean, carbon-free energy, but there are also increased water flows in many rivers and waterways this time of year due to hydroelectric operations.

“Nothing is more important to PG&E than the safety of the public and our employees. With summer vacations in full swing, we ask those enjoying the water to be careful and put safety first during your recreation activities,” said Jon Franke, PG&E’s vice president of Power Generation.

Many of PG&E’s nearly 100 reservoirs offer recreation such as boating, swimming and fishing, but some do not. Recreationists are advised to obey signage to stay out of restricted areas, not to enter canals and to stay off of flumes. Those recreating below dams and near hydroelectric powerhouses are advised to be alert for any changes in water conditions such as changes in water level and flow as the changes can be both rapid and extreme.

Water Safety Tips:

Keep children supervised and ensure they wear a life jacket whenever in boats or in or near water.

Use the buddy system and never swim or boat alone.

Be aware that rapid and extreme changes in water flows can occur along rivers and streams. Stay alert and be prepared to seek higher ground quickly if conditions change.

Never dive or jump into unfamiliar water as unseen obstacles may lurk below the surface. Changes in hydroelectric operations can result in shallow water depths, making submerged obstacles closer to the surface.

Conditions change quickly in open water and even the best swimmers can misjudge the water and their skills when boating or swimming. Sudden immersion in cold water can stimulate the “gasp reflex,” causing an involuntary inhalation of air or water. It can even trigger cardiac arrest, temporary paralysis, hypothermia and drowning. Wearing a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket can increase survival time.

It can even trigger cardiac arrest, temporary paralysis, hypothermia and drowning. Wearing a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket can increase survival time. Recreating in PG&E canals and flumes is strictly prohibited. Stay alive by staying out of these water conveyances, which are very dangerous due to slippery sides and fast-moving cold water. Never attempt to retrieve an item from a canal.

Stay off of elevated flume walkways, which present fall and tripping hazards and are only for trained utility workers. PG&E’s flumes are private property and not for public use, even when crossing public land.

More information is available on the PG&E website: www.pge.com/hydrosafety .

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page.