A lane of Hilltop Drive in Redding will be closed at night while Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) upgrades a gas line.

Work will begin on Tuesday, October 2, and affects the outside northbound lane of Hilltop Drive from just south of East Palisades Avenue to north of Rockaway Drive, a distance of 1,100 feet. Work will occur Monday through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., until November 2.

Businesses and side streets will be accessible during the work. Outside of work hours, the lane will be open.

PG&E is replacing a 2-inch gas line with a new 4-inch plastic line, which will increase the capacity and safety.

