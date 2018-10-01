BURNEY, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) urges the public to take extra safety precautions as water flows are increased on two weekends in October for whitewater recreation on a portion of the Pit River in eastern Shasta County.

The higher flows will occur below the Pit 1 Dam the weekends of October 6-7 and October 20-21. Flows will be increased from about 220 cubic feet per second (cfs) and will reach as much as 1,200 cfs by early morning on Saturday, October 6. Flows will be held before being gradually reduced starting the late afternoon of Sunday, October 7. The pattern will repeat for the weekend of October 20-21.

Recreationists in or near this portion of the river are encouraged to use extra caution during the increased flows. This portion of the river contains Class IV and V rapids, which are appropriate only for skilled paddlers. The flows are not safe for tubing.

The Pit 1 Reach is the 6.5-mile portion of the Pit River that extends from PG&E’s Pit 1 Forebay in Fall River Mills to the Pit 1 Powerhouse.

The whitewater flows are a requirement of PG&E’s license conditions for the Pit 1 Hydroelectric Project.

PG&E offers the following water safety tips:

Sudden immersion in cold water can stimulate the “gasp reflex,” causing an involuntary inhalation of air or water. It can even trigger cardiac arrest, temporary paralysis, hypothermia and drowning. When faced with swift water, even the strongest swimmers may be easily overwhelmed.

Many unseen obstacles can be lurking below the water’s surface. Swift water can make these obstacles even more treacherous. Guided trips for inexperienced paddlers are recommended.

Recreating in PG&E canals and flumes is strictly prohibited. Stay out of canals and flumes, which are very dangerous due to slippery sides, sub-surface obstacles, fast-moving water, and transitions to full tunnels and pipes.

