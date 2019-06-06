Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting open houses in Redding and Chico for customers in Butte, Glenn, Shasta and Tehama counties to share information about its Community Wildfire Safety Program. Topics will include expansion of the Public Safety Power Shutoff program, accelerated safety inspections of electric infrastructure, enhanced vegetation management around power lines, and hardening the electric system for the future by replacing equipment and installing stronger and more resilient poles and covered power lines.

PG&E is inviting customers to participate by dropping in any time between 6 and 8 p.m. Red Lion Hotel Redding, Sundial Room 1830 Hilltop Dr. Redding, CA 96002 Tuesday, June 11, 6-8 p.m. Manzanita Place, Chico Elks Lodge 1705 Manzanita Ave. Chico, Calif. 95926 Wednesday, June 12, 6-8 p.m.

Webinars will also be available for those who are unable to attend an event in person. More information, as well as the schedule for upcoming open houses and webinars can be found at www.pge.com/wildfiresafety .

Given the continued and growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires, and as an additional precautionary measure following the 2017 and 2018 wildfires, PG&E is enhancing and expanding its Community Wildfire Safety Program to further reduce wildfire risks and help keep customers and communities safe.

PG&E is also expanding its Public Safety Power Shutoff program to include all electric lines – both distribution and transmission – that pass through high fire-threat areas. Because the energy system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions, power may be shut off even for those who do not live or work in a high fire-threat area or an area experiencing extreme fire danger conditions. PG&E will only proactively turn off lines in the interest of safety to help reduce the likelihood of an ignition when extreme weather and fire danger conditions are forecasted.

More information about the Community Wildfire Safety Program, including a schedule of upcoming open houses and informational webinars, can be found atwww.pge.com/wildfiresafety .