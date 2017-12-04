As part of its response to California’s tree mortality crisis, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct low-altitude aerial patrols in eastern Shasta County on Wednesday, December 6 to identify dead trees that could pose a wildfire or other public safety risk.

Flights will occur over and near the communities of Round Mountain and Montgomery Creek. Depending on weather conditions, flights will occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“Even with the wet winter last year and recent storms, five years of drought in California have caused millions of trees to die or become structurally compromised. That’s why we’ve added enhanced measures to help keep the communities we serve safe,” said Carl Schoenhofer, senior manager of PG&E’s North Valley division.

Every year, PG&E inspects and monitors every overhead electric transmission and distribution line, with some locations patrolled multiple times. Since the tree mortality crisis began, the energy company has increased foot and aerial patrols in high fire-risk areas to twice a year and up to four times a year in some locations. Last year, PG&E conducted secondary patrols on 61 percent of power lines, and in 2017, expects to patrol 65 percent of lines a second time.

PG&E is using a local contract helicopter service to fly foresters over the area to inspect trees. Patrolling by air allows the company to cover many miles quickly and efficiently, and reduces impacts on the ground. Residents are advised that the helicopter will fly low – about 200 to 300 feet – along distribution power lines, and higher in areas where livestock are present.

If patrols identify dead trees, PG&E will send inspectors on foot to verify a tree is dead, and then contact the home or land owner to schedule tree work.

