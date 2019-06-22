As part of PG&E’s ongoing efforts to provide safe and reliable gas service to customers, contractors for PG&E will perform routine gas meter inspections in Shasta County starting next week and in Butte and Glenn counties in July and August.

Not all gas meters in these counties will be inspected. Contract workers are inspecting approximately 18,000 residential and commercial gas meters. In Shasta County, meter inspections will occur in Redding, Anderson and Cottonwood.

In July and August, meters will be inspected in the Butte County communities of Chico, Oroville, Durham, Paradise, Biggs and Gridley, as well as in the Glenn County communities of Orland, Willows, Glenn and Artois.

The contractors with Alisto Engineering are carrying a mobile phone to take pictures. They are wearing a PG&E hard hat and PG&E safety vest, but their shirts have a contractor logo. They are not in PG&E vehicles but have PG&E placards on dashboards. Workers are carrying photo identification and fact sheets, which they will present upon request.

The PG&E contractors will not enter your home during these inspections. If you ask for an ID or badge and you still feel uncomfortable, call PG&E’s customer service line at 1-800-743-5000 to verify PG&E’s presence in the community.

Automated calls have gone out to customers to the phone number listed on their PG&E account. This work will not affect gas service. In the event a meter cannot be accessed, PG&E will schedule a visit and inspect the meter on a future date.

These inspections will conclude by the end of August, barring unforeseen delays like inclement weather.