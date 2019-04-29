On April 29, 2019, at approximately 2:19 a.m., Officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the area of Breslauer Lane and State Route 273 regarding a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train. When Officers arrived they found a train stopped on the tracks, blocking the intersection. A male subject in his 60s was located underneath the train, obviously deceased from a collision with the locomotive. It is unknown why the victim was standing on the tracks at the time the collision occurred.

Officers found that the Union Pacific train was traveling south from Dunsmuir to Roseville when it struck the victim.

The Shasta County Coroner’s Office responded and made a preliminary identification of the victim; however, his identity is being withheld pending confirmation and notification of his next of kin.

Breslauer Lane is currently closed to through traffic at the train tracks. It is unknown when normal vehicle traffic will resume.