“Putting Your Money Where Your Heart Is” Campaign

With the County’s release of the proposed 166 homes Tierra Robles Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) and a tentative July 11th Planning Commission hearing, we are asking for your financial support to keep our legal and mobilization efforts moving forward. All our efforts to date have been to prevent leapfrog development and urban sprawl from gaining a foothold in our community until the County absolutely implements the necessary infrastructure improvements to support responsible, compatibly zoned development.

“Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is” by making an appropriate donation now to preserve our rural character! Link to Donate

If you donated last year, thank you for expressing your love of community through the “Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is” campaign. Your generous donations allowed us to hire a respected environmental law firm, Remy Moose Manley LLC (RMM) who are now preparing our response to the FEIR. Also, through an effective Public Records Act request, RMM obtained valuable internal county documents related to the developer and other entities, including an early viewing of parts of the FEIR. This important work is continuing, and additional funding is needed.

Also, we have an unfunded opportunity to hire experts to assess important “weak” link issues that would be of concern to County decision makers. Please consider funding this work.

THE DEVELOPER WILL BE HOLDING A 2ND PUBLIC OUTREACH MEETING ON TUESDAY, JUNE 18TH, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. AT THE COW CREEK COMMUNITY CHURCH GYM, 10168 DESCHUTES ROAD. THEY PLAN TO HAVE DIFFERENT TABLES WITH A TOPIC EXPERT TO ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS.

Your funding also launched an interactive mobilization website, https://shastapatrol.org designed to inform and stimulate citizen action with our elected officials. Shortly we will be adding a Petition function to the site. We encourage you to visit this one-stop website to become better informed, sign up for Email Notification Updates and to “Get Involved” now. We don’t have much time!

If you have yet to contribute or can do so again, please “Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is” at https://shastapatrol.org. No matter how small or large, every donation will make a difference!

Thank you all for considering this request. With warm regards,

The PATROL/NO On 166 Homes Steering Committee (your volunteer neighbors)

Brad Seiser, David Waters, Jean Sturm, Jim Griffith, Laura Baldwin, Mike Moffat, Nancy Main, Sandy Kotch, Sara Hoxie, Steve Tikalsky

In case you missed it, here is the East Valley Times article reporting on the May 21st Shasta Red LLC Developer Public Outreach Meeting:

http://evalleytimes.com/news/ tierra-robles-subdivision- developer-holds-town-hall- meeting-to-address-concerns/

