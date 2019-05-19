A notice from PATROL— Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands organization to give the community information prior to the May 21st Shasta Red LLC public outreach meeting 7:00 to 9:00 pm, Cow Creek Community Church.

These documents contain the county’s responses to your draft EIR public comments submitted in December 2017, along with any modifications, revisions/changes/errata from the draft EIR.

Please take the time to review these important documents and note your concerns. We will advise how you will be able to respond to the County.

On Friday, the county released the Tierra Robles final environmental impact report (FEIR) and a pending notice for a July 11th Planning commission hearing. The FEIR can be viewed and downloaded at: https://www.co.shasta.ca.us/ index/drm_index/planning_ index/eirs/tierrarobleshome. aspx

Our Remy Moose Manley attorneys obtained a draft of this report on May 3rd by filing a public records act with the County. They have been reviewing these documents and will continue with the final version of the FEIR. Thank you for your past and future financial support which makes this possible.