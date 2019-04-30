From the Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands (PATROL) committee

Your time to show up and speak out against the Tierra Robles Subdivision is coming in late May or June with the release of the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) which then goes to the Planning Commission (PC) and Board Of Supervisors (BOS) for a final vote. If you’re signed up, we will inform you of the dates.

This is the last chance to stop this “leapfrog” development and a rezoning amendment that will create Palo Cedro/Bella Vista as a de facto infill area like the subdivision growth in east Redding, changing our rural character forever.

The latest county and developer information:

The FEIR will be released in late May or early June. Then it goes to the Planning Commission and BOS.

The county is balking at honoring its written commitment for a 40-day public review period prior to the FEIR going to the planning commission. Our attorneys are pushing back.

The FEIR will be about 1000 pages with appendices and supporting documents.

The number of proposed homes remains at 166.

No reported major changes are being made from the draft EIR to the final EIR – only minor revisions/changes, errata corrections and the responses to public comments submitted for the draft EIR in Dec. 2017.

A developer cost-sharing agreement is proposed to fund a traffic light at Cedro Ln. And Deschutes. The impact of this traffic light on local streets is unknown, which could be addressed in the FEIR.

The developer is reportedly organizing public outreach meetings in May to explain the project and do Q&A.

PATROL’s main goals are to mobilize at least 500-800 people in red shirts to show up and speak out at the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors meetings and to also raise an additional $10,000 to $20,000 to empower our legal offense fund and mobilization efforts.

Please go to www.Shastapatrol.Org now to get involved. We don’t have much time!

Please share this message on your Facebook page(s).

PATROL – Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands

P.O. Box 682, Palo Cedro, Ca 96073

530-549-4743 notierrarobles@gmail.Com