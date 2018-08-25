2018 PATRIOT DAY SUNRISE CEREMONY

LOCATION: “Giant American Flag,” 2225 North Bechelli Lane, Redding, CA

DATE: Tues., September 11, 2018, at 7:00 a.m. Main photo from Giant American Flag-Enterprise Lions Club Facebook Page

The Patriot Day Memorial Ceremony in Redding is set for Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at 6:45 a.m., (ceremony starts at 7:00 a.m.) at the Giant American Flag on North Bechelli Lane. This also marks the 16th anniversary of our community’s flag at that location.

As always, this event is organized by the Enterprise Lions Club, with assistance from Redding Fire Department and CAL FIRE/Shasta County Fire Department.

The one-hour ceremony will feature several inspirational speakers, as well as beautiful music from the CDF Firefighters Pipes and Drum Band and the Enterprise High School Band. The event is free and all are welcome. We hope to see you there on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.