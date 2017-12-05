On December 5, 2017, at approximately 2:00 A.M. an employee with the Canyonwood Rehabilitation facility called to report Percy Carpenter, age 83 of Redding, as a missing person at risk. The employee reported that Mr. Carpenter signed himself out of the facility at about 06:00 P.M. and had not returned as planned. According to the employee, this is abnormal behavior for Mr. Carpenter. He is considered at risk due to his age and various health conditions.

Mr. Carpenter is described as a white male adult, approximately 5’8”, 173lbs. long gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and jeans. If anyone comes into contact with Mr. Carpenter please call the Redding Police Department.