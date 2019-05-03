Parkville Cemetery Annual Cleanup Day and Social MixSat, May 18, 20198:00 a.m. to 12 noon.
On Saturday, May 18 the Parkville Cemetery Board of Trustees and Advisory Board is hosting the annual clean-up day and social mix. Everyone is invited to come and help clean up this important part of Shasta County History.
Volunteers are asked to bring boots, gloves and if available a weedwhacker. No weedwhacker? Bring some grass clippers and to help trim around the headstones.
Please feel free to bring your own picnic lunch and lawn chairs to stay afterward to socialize with other community members and some descendants of individuals/families buried in our historic cemetery.