By Palomino Armstrong,

In The Nick Of Time? Or Are We Too Late? 3 Lives At Stake.

We have been working behind the scenes to rescue these three babies for some time. I received a phone call about some kids who needed help asap. As always, it was a life and death situation and many of the moms were already deceased.

On Monday, we finally were able to pick up the THREE MUSKETEERS. These are some of the most precious babies I have ever seen, and we are currently on our way to WSU to see if we can save their lives Although we LOVE our local vet, one of the folks who is helping with this rescue has family/friends at WSU and requested we take the kids there this time, as there is a good chance that Honey Bear may need hospitalization..

Honey Bear has a horrific injury to her leg, and although we started to take care of it on our own as is necessary so many times, this is extremely life threatening as it appears that the bone may be infected. She has had this injury for months and never received any care or antibiotics, and it may cost her her life.

PLEASE help the Three Musketeers, Honey Bear, Star Fire and Sweetheart. They have been through heck, and Honey Bear, who has the most severe injury, was often seen laying beside her dead mother. It was a heartbreaking situation, kind of like South Dakota, but what is important now is that we concentrate all our energy on saving these babies. Star Fire was also starved for months and we are not sure if too much damage has been done or not. THEY NEED YOUR HELP NOW!

We are about 2 hours from WSU. (Washington State Equine Hospital). I am praying for enough of a budget to save these girls. Thank you!

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO KEEP HELPING US SAVE MORE LIVES, YOU CAN GO TO:

You can go to gofundme You can go to Paypal if you would like to help these horses. You can donate via check at: Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, PO Box # 190 Golconda, NV 89414 You can also donate via credit card by calling Palomino at 530-339-1458 NO MATTER HOW BIG OR HOW SMALL – WE SAVE THEM ALL! SAVING GOD’S CRITTERS – FOUR FEET AT A TIME Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, WIN Project – Rescue & Rehab We are now part of the WIN Organization

WIN (WILD HORSES IN NEED) is a 501c3 IRS EIN 55-0882407