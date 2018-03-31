By Palomino Armstrong,

Hi all—I have to write this from the heart, as there is no other way for me to share the truth. We had great success and saved three moms with their babies. We also saved seven weanlings, six of whom are in horrific shape. They are starving and could easily be called a hot mess. However, the next phase is starting for them. They are being treated and are now enjoying good food and a chance to relax.

Sadly, we lost our beautiful “My Heart’s Desire”. She had a freak accident and snapped her leg, much like my femur did. She ripped her femoral artery and sadly baby passed with her very quickly. We did everything we could, but Mom and Baby left this earth together. It was still so much better for them than slaughter, and mama knew lots of love and tenderness. But that does not help when your heart is in a million pieces.

We are not even home yet, and we received a 911 EMERGENCY CALL. I am sitting in my girlfriend’s living room writing this as I don’t have time to drive the rest of the way home before we send this out.

We got called about a family of six, and we have only hours to say yes, save them or no, we can’t help them and they will ship straight to slaughter.

There is a mom with a teeny tiny new baby, (and if we can’t save the family, we will be heading up to pick up an orphan.) The stallion, who has worked so hard to take care of his family is the most likely to ship. CHILLY PEPPER is literally his ONLY chance to live. There are 3 heavily pregnant mares that finish up this family. Again, I cannot bear to think of these babies being born in a stuffed trailer heading to slaughter. If Mom gives birth during the trip due to the stress, they will be brutally trampled and not have a chance of surviving the trip. IF they make it through the trip, they will be tossed alive on to the slaughter floor. I am sorry this is so brutal, but it is a simple truth.

The trapper is literally at the site loading them in his trailer. We are working with folks in WA to try and find a place for them to land, at least long enough for us to raise enough money to save them. Chilly Pepper cannot take on a bunch of adult horses, but as we are the only ones who can take on a stallion, if we can save them all we will figure that out. He doesn’t deserve to be murdered just because he is a stud.

PHONE JUST RANG AGAIN – IN ADDITION, WE NEED TO pick up 2 mares and foals as well as an undetermined number of orphans this next week, IF we can raise enough funds to purchase, vet and transport this next group. Y’all did awesome this last time and saved 15 horses from facing slaughter.

SO PLEASE HELP US SAVE THESE LIVES IF YOU CAN, AND SHARE FAR AND WIDE SO FOLKS CAN HELP US “GIT ‘ER DONE!

Below, the Family of 6, – who’s fate is still in the air, and that is just the beginning, and during the time it took me to write this, the number has already increased by a minimum of 4 more on top of that and the week is just starting………

WE COULD EASILY HAVE UPWARDS OF 20 BABIES WITH ONLY HOURS NOTICE.