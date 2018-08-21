By Palomino Armstrong,

MINUTES LEFT – Shipper is holding the truck. These three mares and foals are loading within the next half hour if we can’t raise funds.

We are going on Faith, as Always, and have an extraordinary Angel who is helping save these. But we can’t save all of them without your help!!!

This is an unusual situation for us, but for some reason God put these in front of us and made it clear we need to save them.

PLEASE HELP! Matt will have to drive to Texas and pick them up, and he is willing. So, please help asap if you can, and if you get this a bit later, please help because we are going on Faith!

The bail is approximately $2600 with bail, health and coggins certificates. Then we need to get them home.

Thank you!!