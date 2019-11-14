By Palomino Armstrong,

It is go-time once again. First I want to say Thank You, for saving so many precious lives. Sadly, the emergencies keep coming and we have a very short deadline to save these horses.

I NEED TO COMMIT BY FRIDAY MORNING TO KEEP THEM OFF THE TRUCK!, But it is up to y’all if you want me to say yes!

I received an urgent call this morning. We have three, possibly four who are scheduled to ship Friday, (The Stallion call was a separate one, but we need to try and save him too.)

We have an old Arabian mare. She is said to be as sweet as sweet can be. Her hooves need a bit of help, but she deserves no less than to live out her life in peace, surrounded only by love.

We have another old and pregnant TB mare. She definitely needs some TLC, and being pregnant, she desperately needs the proper groceries.

There is another pony who may have an adopter. We are praying that is the case.

The Stallion mentioned above is approximately 4 years old, and you are his only chance. The great news with him is that he has a wonderful home offer if we can save him.

All these kids will need to be bailed, vet checked, transported and cared for as always. We cannot save them without the funding needed to cover the costs and to provide feed and care.

PLEASE HELP US SAVE THESE LIVES!

Back at the rescue we have stallions to geld, lots of vet bills and a large need for milk powder. Our little Jack donk needs serious hoof care and he needs to get gelded before the weather is too bad. Castle, our yearling stallion also needs to be gelded immediately.

If you want to donate directly to the vet, here is the information.

Zimmerman Veterinary

1 775-623-0981 and let them know it is for “Palomino – Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang”.

PLEASE LET’S “GIT ‘ER DONE” ONCE MORE and save some more lives!!!