MERRY CHRISTMAS from Chilly Pepper

By Palomino Armstrong

We did it, we saved the seven (two minis and five ponies) from slaughter. This took awhile, but all came home safely. Great news is that two of them have already been adopted.

This group was by far our most expensive, but we had to save them. THANK YOU, EVERYONE, who stepped up to make it happen. The “tiny’s” would have been slaughtered for dog food or their hides. So they say THANK YOU!

At this point, we have 23 horses on the property. Four of the older ones have special feed requirements. One of the 20-year-olds need his teeth floated as he looks like he is starving 🙁 But he will get those fixed soon and he is on special feed and doing well so far. We need to get a couple stallions gelded so they can be adopted. There are nine total up for adoption. Most of our permanent residents have either health issues or are special needs for a variety of other reasons.

In the last month or so,10 of these amazing horses have found their loving, forever homes. It is always bittersweet to say goodbye, but is wonderful for the horses. We recently went and visited “Sky”, one of our orphans. He came up for a kiss but took off with his two new friends. When he came running back up to say hi again he ignored me and ran straight to his new mom. Hmmmmmm I know that is how it should be but it did make me sad for about a second LOL. Because that is the perfect home, where he loves his new mom best. It’s so heartwarming to see them thriving.

We now have three ponies and one miniature available, as well as two gorgeous purebred Arabian colts and three mustangs (once Tomahawk and the mini stallion are gelded.)

Our number of permanent residents has grown, so we will need to get the rest of the acreage fenced quickly and add a few more shelters. Everyone here has shelter, but we need to be ready for the coming year.

2017 has been crazy and together we have saved so many horses from slaughter. We cannot thank you enough and are so appreciative of your ongoing support. We could never have done this without you.

We are looking at quite the feed bill. We had a wonderful grant for hay, but we need lots of groceries for the special needs and the elderly to get them through the winter.

Thank you for sharing this wonderful journey with us and for making the Chilly Pepper family so amazing.

LOOKING FOR THAT GIFT FOR THE IMPOSSIBLE TO SHOP FOR PERSON? Make a donation in their name. You get a tax donation, we can send them a photo of a horse they helped save. (Just let us know their information), and they can help save a life without any effort – for the gift that KEEPS ON LIVING!

(The horse shown above in the top photo is Levi, the 20 year old y’all made it possible to save a few months ago.)

Thank you and God bless!

Thank you for all the love and support and all the lives you’ve saved! We could not do this without you!

To our monthly donors, Due to joining WIN, our tax ID number changed. We appreciate all the ongoing support and are asking you (with so much love and appreciation) to please transfer it to the new Paypal – Palomino@chillypepper.org as we will be closing the old PayPal account. Thank you so much for being part of the Chilly Pepper family.

If you want to help You can go to You Caring – to help us keep saving lives..

You can go to [Paypal](https://www.paypal.me/WildHorsesinNeedUS

if you would like to help these horses.

You can donate via check at Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, P.O. Box 190 Golconda, NV 89414

You can also donate via credit card by calling Palomino at 530-339-1458.

NO MATTER HOW BIG OR HOW SMALL – WE SAVE THEM ALL!

SAVING GOD’S CRITTERS – FOUR FEET AT A TIME

Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, WIN Project – Rescue & Rehab

_We are now part of the WIN Organization

WIN (WILD HORSES IN NEED) is a 501c3 IRS EIN 55-0882407_