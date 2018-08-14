Another Last Minute Call To Save The Orphans!

By Palomino Armstrong,

Just got an urgent call from the shipper. Normally we get a day’s notice? But NOT today. There are three orphaned foals sitting at the shippers. They have already been pulled off their moms. Moms have shipped and babies are sitting in 100+ degree heat waiting for me to get there. One of them is supposed to be very young.

Time is of the essence and I need to leave now! However, we need some help to get up there and save those babies, get Coggins etc., buy some groceries for them, and bring them home to safety.

Appreciate any help y’all can give. Matt is heading home from CA but I can’t wait to leave.

PLEASE help if you can. Thank you from all the babies, but especially the ones sitting in the pens, scared, alone and crying for their mama’s.

