By Palomino Armstrong,

I just wanted to say THANK YOU!. Your donation and your love and support for these horses has made it possible to change so many lives.

Together we have saved well over a thousand lives. You are the reason we can do this, and as hard as it is, I am extremely grateful that together, we are making such a difference.

I am getting ready to make milk for the babies we just picked up. (The photo above are some of the milk babies we saved last month.). I will send new pix out shortly, but wanted to let you know how much everything you do is appreciated.

I am not always quick to get out personal thank you’s, but I hope you will forgive me as it is just myself and my hubby doing all of this. I know it doesn’t excuse a slow thank you, but it’s all I got.

God bless and please know how much we appreciate you being part of our Chilly Pepper Family. Together we are strong and can keep on saving lives.

Hugs and love,

Palomino (Lauri) and Matt

You can go to gofundmel You can go to Paypal if you would like to help these horses.

You can donate via check at: Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, PO Box # 190 Golconda, NV 89414 You can also donate via credit card by calling Palomino at 530-339-1458.

Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, WIN Project – Rescue & Rehab

We are now part of the WIN Organization

WIN (WILD HORSES IN NEED) is a 501c3 IRS EIN 55-0882