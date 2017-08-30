Palo Cedro woman identified in fatal accident

On Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at 1:11 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched the scene of a fatal traffic collision, which occurred on Deschutes Road south of Jade Lane in Anderson, California. The collision reportedly occurred when a motorcyclist collided with a bull. The decedent appeared to be the sole rider of the motorcycle at the time of the collision.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Kristin Anna Wise of Palo Cedro, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin was notified and a postmortem autopsy has been schedule for next week. The traffic collision is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.